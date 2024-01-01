This museum, 2.5km east of the Plaza Mayor, is devoted to traditional Asturian culture, with exhibits on bagpipes, cooking, carriages and even 19th-century silk dance-party dresses. Its grounds contain various typical buildings, including grain stores and some quirky shepherds’ shelters.
Muséu del Pueblu d’Asturies
Gijón
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.98 MILES
Oviedo's stunning cathedral complex was built mainly in Gothic and baroque styles between the 13th and 18th centuries. But its origins and greatest…
Palacio de Santa María del Naranco
15.94 MILES
On the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km northwest of central Oviedo, this tall, narrow palace – built by Ramiro I (842–50), Alfonso II’s successor…
28.99 MILES
Some of Spain’s finest cave art, including superb horse paintings probably done around 15,000 to 10,000 BCE, is within this World Heritage–listed cave,…
Museo Arqueológico de Asturias
15.95 MILES
Partly within a restored 16th-century monastery, Asturias’ archaeology museum makes the most of the region’s archaeological riches through video and…
26.85 MILES
About 5km south of Tuñón (or a 1km walk south from the Área Recreativa Buyera, where cars can park), the Senda del Oso reaches the Cercados Oseros, two…
Iglesia de San Miguel de Lillo
15.97 MILES
A gem of Asturian pre-Romanesque architecture, this noble remnant of a 9th-century church perches peacefully on the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km…
25.39 MILES
The broad, 1.5km-long sands of Playa de Vega, 8km west of Ribadesella, are among the least known of northern Spain's finest beaches. There are three or…
25.36 MILES
This gorgeous 1880s mansion opens to visitors for about three months in some summers (recently, every one or two years). If you're here at the right time,…
Nearby Gijón attractions
1.33 MILES
Spreading east from Cimadevilla, Gijón’s main city beach is a surprisingly good, clean 1.5km strip with a bit of surf, but it virtually disappears when…
2. Laboral Ciudad de la Cultura
1.43 MILES
Constructed as a Jesuit-run universidad laboral (vocational training centre), the austerely grand 1940s-vintage ‘Laboral,’ 5km southeast of the centre, is…
1.43 MILES
This verdant botanical garden – featuring 2000 different species – offers a lovely break from the chaotic city centre and is an excellent introduction to…
1.46 MILES
On the southeast edge of Cimadevilla (underneath the Campo Valdés) are the town’s Roman baths, built around AD 100. The underground museum’s detailed info…
1.52 MILES
An enticing web of narrow lanes and small squares wraps itself around the landward side of Cimadevilla, though the area was significantly damaged during…
6. Museo Casa Natal de Jovellanos
1.53 MILES
Dominating the Plaza de Jovellanos, the home of 18th century Enlightenment politician Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos now houses the Museo Casa Natal de…
1.54 MILES
Head west from Plaza de Jovellanos towards Calle Recoletas to find a reconstructed 850m-long remnant of Gijón’s Roman walls and towers, built between the…
1.57 MILES
Built in 1572 atop the ruins of Gijón’s Roman walls, this striking, reddish-hued tower has a long and varied history, including stints as the city’s jail…