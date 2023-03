You can immerse yourself in the world of cider at several bodegas around Villaviciosa. El Gaitero, 2km northeast, is one of the biggest and offers the most frequent visits. Set up in 1890, El Gaitero now produces up to 27 million bottles of cider a year. The one-hour tours (in Spanish) include a free tasting session and the detailed museum. Call ahead to book your slot.