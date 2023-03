Don’t miss this beautifully preserved, triple-naved, pre-Romanesque church, built in 893 CE as part of a palace complex for Asturian King Alfonso III. It’s set in a beautiful, peaceful, green valley, 9km southwest of Villaviciosa. Visits inside the church are guided, half-hourly, and most include the handsome convent next door with its 13th-century Romanesque church and three-tier Renaissance cloister.