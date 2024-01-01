Puente Romano

Picos de Europa

Arching like a cat in fright, the so-called 'Roman Bridge' spanning the Río Sella was actually built in the 13th century, but is no less beautiful for its mistaken identity. From it hangs a 1939 copy of the Cruz de la Victoria, the symbol of Asturias that resides in Oviedo's cathedral.

  • Brown Cow in the Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa (Picos d’Europa) Asturies (Asturias) Spain (España); Shutterstock ID 1697485774; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1697485774

    Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa

    19.81 MILES

    Founded in 1918 as one of Spain's first two national parks, the 646-square-kilometre Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa encompasses some of Europe's…

  • Cueva de Tito Bustillo

    Cueva de Tito Bustillo

    8.29 MILES

    Some of Spain’s finest cave art, including superb horse paintings probably done around 15,000 to 10,000 BCE, is within this World Heritage–listed cave,…

  • Teleférico de Fuente Dé

    Teleférico de Fuente Dé

    21.52 MILES

    In less than four minutes, this spine-tingling cable car whisks visitors up from the valley floor to the top of the 600m-high sheer southern wall of the…

  • Playa de Torimbia

    Playa de Torimbia

    15.47 MILES

    A beautiful, gold-blonde crescent bounded by rocky headlands and a bowl of green hills, 9km west of Llanes, Torimbia is truly spectacular. Turn off the…

  • Monasterio de Santo Toribio de Liébana

    Monasterio de Santo Toribio de Liébana

    27.78 MILES

    Christian refugees, fleeing to Liébana from Muslim-occupied Spain in the 8th century, brought with them the Lígnum Crucis, purportedly the single biggest…

  • Museo de la Emigración

    Museo de la Emigración

    29.92 MILES

    The small town of Colombres, 21km east of Llanes, has a particularly fine collection of indiano architecture –florid buildings of eclectic styles…

  • Playa de Toranda

    Playa de Toranda

    16.01 MILES

    About 8km west of Llanes, the 250m-long sands of Playa de Toranda are backed by green fields and a forested headland. Snorkellers should see a good…

  • Santa Cueva

    Santa Cueva

    4.94 MILES

    This cave, now with a chapel installed, is where the Virgin supposedly appeared to Pelayo's warriors before their 722 CE victory over the Muslims…

1. Capilla de Santa Cruz

0.19 MILES

This tiny chapel was built in the mid-20th century to replace its 8th-century predecessor (erected by Pelayo's son Favila), which was destroyed during the…

2. Museo de Covadonga

4.8 MILES

A few steps from Covadonga's basilica is the extensive Museo de Covadonga, devoted to Covadonga's history and extraordinary gifts from the faithful. Among…

3. Basílica de Covadonga

4.88 MILES

Covadonga's original wooden church burnt down in 1777 and landslides destroyed much of the settlement in the 19th century. The main church, the Basílica…

4. Santa Cueva

4.94 MILES

This cave, now with a chapel installed, is where the Virgin supposedly appeared to Pelayo's warriors before their 722 CE victory over the Muslims…

5. Centro de Arte Rupestre Tito Bustillo

8.12 MILES

Some of Spain’s best cave art, including superb horse paintings probably done around 15,000 to 10,000 BCE, lie inside the World Heritage–listed Cueva de…

6. Cueva de Tito Bustillo

8.29 MILES

Some of Spain’s finest cave art, including superb horse paintings probably done around 15,000 to 10,000 BCE, is within this World Heritage–listed cave,…

7. Playa de Vega

9.05 MILES

The broad, 1.5km-long sands of Playa de Vega, 8km west of Ribadesella, are among the least known of northern Spain's finest beaches. There are three or…

8. Museo del Jurásico de Asturias

12.63 MILES

Dotted with Jurassic-era fossils, the Asturian coastline between Gijón and Ribadesella is known as La costa de la los dinosaurios (the Dinosaur Coast)…