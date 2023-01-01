Museo de la Emigración

The small town of Colombres, 21km east of Llanes, has a particularly fine collection of indiano architecture –florid buildings of eclectic styles constructed by Spanish migrants who returned rich from the Americas in the late 19th and early 20th centuries). Its most magnificent building, La Quinta de Guadalupe, built in 1906 for Colombres-born, Mexico-enriched Íñigo Noriega Laso, now houses the fascinating Emigration Museum, devoted to Spanish and especially Asturian migration in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Most of the exhibits are displayed in rooms around the mansion's superb three-storey, balconied atrium.