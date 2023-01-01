The World Heritage–listed Cueva del Pindal contains 31 Palaeolithic paintings and engravings of animals, mostly in ochre, including bison, horses and rare depictions of a mammoth and a fish. With its setting among wooded sea cliffs, close to a 16th-century chapel and ruined Romanesque monastery, it’s an interesting visit.

Visits (45 minutes) must be booked by phone at least one day ahead; children under seven are not allowed. To find it, turn off the N634 opposite Hotel Casa Junco, 21km east of Llanes, then go 4km, through Pimiango village.