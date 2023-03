A few steps from Covadonga's basilica is the extensive Museo de Covadonga, devoted to Covadonga's history and extraordinary gifts from the faithful. Among the sparkling collection you'll find a number of paintings of Pelayo, his son Favila and his daughter Hermesinda; a 16th-century ivory-carved crucifix; and an extravagant 20th-century crown for the Virgin encrusted with gold, pearls, sapphires and diamonds.