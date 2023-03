Situated beside Potes' medi­eval San Cayetano bridge, the squat Torre del Infantado, with an amazingly modern interior inside its 15th-century shell, houses an interactive exhibition on the local medieval historical figure, theologian and monk Beato de Liébana, with emphasis on the illuminated manuscript copies of his Commentary on the Apocalypse (known as Beatos).

The rooftop makes an excellent Picos and Potes viewpoint.