Casa de las Doñas

While not a must-see, this painstakingly restored 19th-century country home offers an intriguing insight into traditional Picos-area life and architecture; 13km south of Potes, it's an easy stop-off for anyone heading south on the N621. Abandoned in 1982, its 17 rooms are now displayed in their untouched original glory. On the 90-minute guided tour, you'll see family bedrooms, a typical split-level kitchen and a 19th-century dress shipped in from New York. English-language tours are available by advance booking.