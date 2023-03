Comillas' cemetery, around the ruined medieval parish church, was remodelled by Catalan Modernista Lluís Domènech i Montaner in 1893. It’s overlooked by a chilling white-marble statue of the exterminating angel, sword in hand, by Catalan sculptor Josep Llimona. The place has a distinctly spooky aura, especially when floodlit after dark.

Across the road behind, a footpath leads 400m to the tip of a wild headland where waves crash below.