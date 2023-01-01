Centro Botín

Santander's newest and splashiest landmark, this ambitious waterfront arts and cultural centre opened to great fanfare in 2017. The futuristic two-block building, designed by Italian Renzo Piano (architect of Paris' Centre Pompidou and London's Shard), is covered in 280,000 ceramic discs. It encompasses 2500 sq metres of gallery space for exhibitions of international contemporary art, along with open-air stairways, a rooftop viewing platform and a bright cafe that's an excellent place to stop for a drink or bite.

There's also a small permanent exhibit of 19th- and 20th-century works by Matisse, Bacon and others.