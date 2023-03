On a grassy hillside beside the Marqués de Comillas’ summer palace is the marquis’ family tomb, an intricate ‘mini-cathedral’ designed by Joan Martorell, with some fine sculpture inside. Consecrated in 1881, it was the first Modernista building to appear in Comillas. Visits are by 20-minute guided tour in Spanish, starting shortly after the finish of tours of the neighbouring Palacio de Sobrellano (where tickets are sold).