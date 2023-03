El Sardinero’s 1.5km-long strand of gorgeous golden sand faces the open sea, north of the Península de la Magdalena. It’s backed by some of Santander’s most expensive real estate, including emblematic early-20th-century creations such as the Gran Casino. Surfers emerge in force when the waves are right, mainly in autumn and winter. Buses 1, 2, 4 and others (€1.30) run east to Sardinero from the Jardines de Pereda in the centre.