Tucked deep between two rocky headlands just north of El Sardinero, this tiny golden cove gets packed during the summer months. From the northern end of Playa del Sardinero, a gorgeously scenic path winds high along the cliffs to Mataleñas. Otherwise, buses 1 and 2 (€1.30) run here from central Santander’s Jardines de Pereda; ask for the Valdenoja stop.