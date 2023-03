A 2km-long finger of sand jutting across the bay towards Santander, Playa del Puntal is idyllic on calm days (but beware the currents). A couple of popular beach bars open up here over summer. Depending on the weather, passenger ferries (€2.90/4.20 one-way/return) sail over about every 30 minutes from 10.30am from the Estación Marítima Los Reginas, from May or June to October.