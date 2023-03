Across the bay from Santander, and just beyond Playa del Puntal, Playa de Somo is a beautiful, gold-tinged beach, often with pretty good surf. A year-round ferry (one way/return €2.90/5, 30 minutes) runs to Somo from the Estación Marítima Los Reginas every 30 or 60 minutes, 8.30am to 7.30pm.