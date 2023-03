The two gorgeously wild golden beaches of Langre are backed by cliffs topped with rolling green fields, and often have surfable waves. Most beachgoers head for Langre La Grande, although the smaller, adjacent Langre La Pequeña is more protected. The beaches are 5km east of Somo and 500m northeast of Langre village – 8km east of Santander as the crow flies, but 30km round the bay if you're driving.