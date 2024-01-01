In the cave quarter, this relatively modern white church is much visited for its cave chapel, the Cueva Santa de la Virgen Gracia, leading off the nave.
Iglesia Cueva Ermita Nueva
Andalucía
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.93 MILES
The Alhambra is Granada’s – and Europe’s – love letter to Moorish culture. Set against the brooding Sierra Nevada peaks, this fortified palace started…
26.47 MILES
The Royal Chapel is the last resting place of Spain’s Reyes Católicos (Catholic Monarchs), Isabel I de Castilla (1451–1504) and Fernando II de Aragón …
26.59 MILES
Built between 1737 and 1759, this spectacular basilica unveils a blinding display of opulent baroque decor. Barely an inch of its interior lacks…
25.97 MILES
This is the stunning centrepiece of the Alhambra, the most brilliant Islamic building in Europe, with perfectly proportioned rooms and courtyards,…
25.94 MILES
The richly decorated Sala de Dos Hermanas (Hall of Two Sisters), in the Palacios Nazaríes section of the Alhambra, sits on the northern side of the Patio…
25.94 MILES
The celebrated Patio de los Leones (Lion Courtyard) sits at the core of the Palacio de los Leones, the palace built in the Alhambra in the second half of…
25.95 MILES
This is one of the star rooms in the Alhambra. Boasting a mesmerising octagonal stalactite ceiling, it's the legendary site of the murders of the noble…
25.96 MILES
The Chamber of the Ambassadors is where the emirs would have conducted negotiations with Christian emissaries on the Alhambra. Located in the Torre de…
Nearby Andalucía attractions
0.02 MILES
Around 2000 dwellings are burrowed into the rocky terrain of Guadix' main cave district, 1.2km south of the centre – a weird, otherworldly place where…
2. Centro de Interpretación Cuevas de Guadix
0.02 MILES
Last inhabited in the early 1980s, this intriguing museum occupies a sprawling, eight-room cave-house dating back 300 to 400 years. Cave life of years…
0.39 MILES
This 11th-century Islamic castle, characterised by its reddish crenellated walls and square towers, commands fine views across town and into the main cave…
4. Iglesía y Monasterio de Santiago
0.49 MILES
Look for the off-kilter Mudéjar tower of the 16th-century Iglesía y Monasterio de Santiago, with an elaborate plateresque facade by Diego Siloé.
0.58 MILES
Guadix' central square is a fine example of late-16th-century Renaissance urban design. Overlooked by the striking town hall, it's centred on a…
0.58 MILES
Its flamboyant sandstone exterior set against the rich blue sky, Guadix' cathedral was built between the 16th and 18th centuries on the site of the former…
8.28 MILES
A family-owned operation powered by renewable energy, Anchurón specialises in single-origin wines (mostly rich reds) grown at 1000m. Visits, with a tapa…
8.75 MILES
This forbidding castle guards the northern Sierra Nevada from a hilltop looming over the sleepy village of La Calahorra, 16km southeast of Guadix. Built…