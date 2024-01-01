People have lived in caves around Cuevas del Almanzora for thousands of years. This reconstructed example of a comfortable mid-20th-century cave house, home to a family of ten until the 1960s, is filled with vintage tools and furniture, and evocative old photos and artwork donated by local residents.
Cueva Museo
Andalucía
