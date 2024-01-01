Prugio Valley

Gangnam & Southern Seoul

Looking like a giant music speaker crossed with a slab of Swiss cheese, this incredible steel-clad building was designed by Unsangdong Architects.

Nearby Gangnam & Southern Seoul attractions

1. SMTown coexartium

0.43 MILES

This five-level interactive shrine to K-Pop in the COEX Mall has already become a pilgrimage hot spot for fans since opening in 2018. The photo hall is…

2. Starfield Library

0.55 MILES

More like a 13m-tall, neon-lit, designer shrine to books than a library, you can't actually take anything away here, but there are desks, sofas and…

3. Gangnam Style Sculpture

0.57 MILES

The horse dance in Psy's music video for 'Gangnam Style' has been iconified as a giant pair of bronze hands on a stage on the east side outside COEX Mall…

4. Tangent

0.61 MILES

Hyundai Development Company commissioned Daniel Libeskind to work with Seoul-based firm Himma on its headquarters opposite COEX Mall. The result, Tangent,…

5. King Jeongjong's Tomb

0.74 MILES

The tomb of King Jeongjong (r 1506–44) is one of three royal burial areas at Seonjeongneung park. He was the second son of King Seongjong and Queen…

6. Bongeun-sa

0.8 MILES

Located in the heart of ritzy Gangnam, the shrines and halls of the Buddhist temple Bongeun-sa, with its tree-filled hillside location, stand in direct…

8. King Seongjong's Tomb

0.96 MILES

The most notable of the three royal tombs at Seonjeongneung park is that of King Seongjong (r 1469–94), who was a prolific author and father – he had 28…