This modern art museum has three exhibition spaces with seasonal exhibitions plus a permanent collection containing paintings, sculpture and mixed media. It's a sister to Artsonje Center Seoul, and a worthwhile stop if you’re in the area. Find it behind the Hilton.
Wooyong Museum of Contemporary Art
Gyeongju
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.12 MILES
The huge, walled park has 23 tombs of Silla monarchs and family members. From the outside, they resemble substantial grassy hillocks that echo the…
4.24 MILES
Near the main shopping area is the Noseo-dong district, where you'll find Silla tombs. Seobongchong and Geumgwanchong are adjacent tombs built between the…
4.19 MILES
Sprouting huge trees of vast girth, this is the largest extant Silla tomb – 22m high, with a 250m circumference. It's quite a picture at any time put…
4.38 MILES
On a series of stone terraces about 16km southeast of Gyeongju, set among gnarled pines and iris gardens, this historic temple is the crowning glory of…
20.85 MILES
This temple is a visual masterpiece filled with enchanting contours, colours and contrasts. It begins at the park entrance with an 800m walk through a…
11.71 MILES
Close to the summit of the thickly forested Obong-san (640m), Bokdu-am features a huge rock face out of which 19 niches have been carved. The three…
28.07 MILES
You’ll need a full day to explore the offerings in and around this temple about 30km north of Pohang. Bogyeong-sa is a gateway to a beautiful valley…
4.77 MILES
In the mountains above Bulguk-sa is this world-famous Unesco-listed Buddhist grotto, a magical place when rain and mists envelop the mountaintops and…
Nearby Gyeongju attractions
0.9 MILES
Bomun is a tourist district around an artificial lake 5km east of central Gyeongju. Tradition-seekers will find the tandem bikes, paddle boats, conference…
2. Gyeongju National Park – Sogeumgang District
2.67 MILES
Gyeongju National Park is South Korea's sole historical national park and is divided into several sections in and around the city of Gyeongju. This…
3. Gyeongju Folk Handicraft Village
2.67 MILES
This village of 45 traditional Korean tiled- and thatched-roof houses near Toham-san and Bulguk-sa is home to artisans working with metal, ceramic, wood…
4. Hwangnyong-sa History and Culture Museum
2.97 MILES
At the Hwangnyong-sa site, this excellent museum contains a model of the huge temple pagoda as it once looked, a vast illuminated Buddha head, other…
2.99 MILES
The ruins of this simply vast 6th century temple are a sad and desolate spectacle: once the nation's largest Buddhist temple, its standout feature was a…
3 MILES
This vast Silla-era temple complex is spread across an open field, its origin filled with legend and rumour. One tale tells that the pagoda once swayed to…
3.31 MILES
Arguably the best history museum in Korea, the Gyeongju National Museum is where you can appreciate the significance of this ancient city in one fell…
3.33 MILES
This is a very popular spot for couples to take pre-wedding photos, especially from June to early August when magnificent lotus blossoms seem to fill the…