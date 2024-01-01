Parish Church of St Nicholas

Southeastern Slovenia

LoginSave

On the ceiling of this church are sobering contemporary frescoes of the Day of Judgment, with devils leading sinners to damnation.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Božidar Jakac Art Museum

    Božidar Jakac Art Museum

    13.62 MILES

    This is an unexpected treat: superbly varied art in a magnificent setting, surrounded by a garden full of sculptures. The museum's galleries showcase the…

  • Posavje Museum

    Posavje Museum

    21.91 MILES

    Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…

  • Dolenjska Museum

    Dolenjska Museum

    12.84 MILES

    The Dolenjska Museum's impressive collection is spread over a campus of buildings. The oldest, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order,…

  • Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park

    Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park

    16.25 MILES

    Samobor is a good jumping-off point for hiking into the Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje, a mountain system that links the high peaks of the Alps with the…

  • Pleterje Monastery

    Pleterje Monastery

    11.76 MILES

    Located 10km southwest of Kostanjevica na Krki, the enormous Pleterje Monastery belongs to the Carthusians, the strictest of all monastic orders. The…

  • Podsreda Castle

    Podsreda Castle

    29.25 MILES

    Set amidst the hills of the Kozjansko region, Podsreda Castle is one of the best-preserved Romanesque fortresses in Slovenia. It looks pretty much the way…

  • Kočevski Rog

    Kočevski Rog

    16.44 MILES

    One of Slovenia's most pristine areas, Kočevski Rog's virgin forests have been a protected nature area for more than a century. As many as 250 brown bears…

  • Mokrice Castle

    Mokrice Castle

    22.53 MILES

    Mokrice Castle, 10km southeast of Brežice, is the loveliest fortress in the Posavje region. The castle dates from the 16th century, but there are bits and…

View more attractions

Nearby Southeastern Slovenia attractions

1. Commandery

0.02 MILES

At the southern end of Mestni trg is the so-called Commandery, which once belonged to the Knights of the Teutonic Order. Check out the Maltese Cross above…

2. Mestni Trg

0.02 MILES

Metlika's town square contains 18th- and 19th-century buildings, including the neo-Gothic town hall. At the southern end of the square is the Commandery,…

3. Town Hall

0.05 MILES

Mestni trg contains 18th- and 19th-century buildings, including this neo-Gothic town hall.

4. Bela Krajina Museum

0.12 MILES

Located in Metlika Castle, the Bela Krajina Museum's small collection is an eclectic grab bag of minor finds from local archaeological sites (Iron Age and…

5. Slovenian Firefighters’ Museum

0.12 MILES

Metlika was the first town in Slovenia to have its own fire brigade (1869), commemorated by the Slovenian Firefighters’ Museum, which is just outside the…

6. Kolpa Landscape Park

7.42 MILES

This protected area follows the meandering path of the Kolpa River from the brilliantly named village of Fučkovci (fuch-kow-tse), just north of Adlešiči,…

7. Črnomelj Castle

8.14 MILES

Parts of this large manor-like building date from the mid-12th century, but much of it has been restored and renewed. It now houses administrative offices.

8. Trg Svobode

8.14 MILES

The main square is surrounded by some of the town's oldest and most important buildings: the castle, the mid-17th-century Commandery and a grand old bank…