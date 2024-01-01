Slovak Radio Building

Shaped like an upside-down pyramid, this memorable building is either an eyesore or a marvel of brutalist design, depending on who you ask. The 80m-tall building, completed in 1983, was cleverly designed for maximal office space (hence the inverted pyramid shape) and the core is insulated to allow disruption-free recording.

