Bratislava

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
St Martin's Cathedral, Coronation Church, Bratislava, Slovak Republic, Europe

Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery

Overview

Slovakia's capital since the country's independence in 1993, Bratislava is a mosaic of illustrious history: a medieval and Gothic old town, baroque palaces commissioned by Hungarian nobles, and the crowning castle, rebuilt to Renaissance finery. Slicing through the city are stark-angled, communist-era blocks and a futurist bridge.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bratislava Castle illuminated at night

    Bratislava Castle

    Bratislava

    Magnificently rebuilt in Renaissance style, Bratislava Castle looks as though it has been transplanted from a children's picture book. Inside is a history…

  • St Martin's Cathedral, Coronation Church, Bratislava, Slovak Republic, Europe

    St Martin's Cathedral

    Bratislava

    The coronations of 19 royals have taken place within three-nave St Martin's Cathedral, alluded to by the 300kg replica crown atop its spire. The interior…

  • BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - MAY 7, 2016: Main Square of Bratislava (Hlavne namestie) is one of the best known squares in Bratislava. The square is located in the Old Town and it is the center of city.; Shutterstock ID 425043109; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Cities Guides app image downloads - Bratislava

    Hlavné Námestie

    Bratislava

    The nucleus for Bratislava's history, festivals and chic cafe culture is Hlavné nám (Main Sq). There's architectural finery in almost every direction,…

  • Church of St. Elisabeth, Bratislava, Slovakia

    Blue Church

    Bratislava

    Dedicated to St Elisabeth of Hungary in 1913, the early-20th-century 'Blue Church' is a vision in sapphire and powder-blue. From its undulating arches and…

  • Museum of City History

    Museum of City History

    Bratislava

    Rove through Bratislava's past in the former town hall. First, scale the tower for a lookout over Bratislava. Then tour the exhibition rooms; loveliest of…

  • Bratislava, Slovakia, March 2017: view of Novy Most Bridge with famous ufo tower in Bratislava, Slovakia; Shutterstock ID 598119902; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Cities Guides app image downloads - Bratislava

    Most SNP

    Bratislava

    The sci-fi silhouette of Bratislava's 'UFO bridge' came at a heavy cost. Period mansions and an old synagogue were sacrificed for the construction of the…

  • BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - JANUARY 23, 2014: Main square in evening dusk with the town hall and Jesuits church.; Shutterstock ID 173572751; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editiorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI image

    Jesuit Church

    Bratislava

    The Jesuit Church of the Holy Saviour, just off Hlavné nám, was built in the 17th century. It's worth peeping inside to see the baroque altar.

  • Roland's Fountain

    Roland's Fountain

    Bratislava

    Planted in the heart of Bratislava's most storied square, Roland's Fountain is said to have been erected in 1572 to serve as a public water supply. It's…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Bratislava

Budget Travel

The secret to getting the best airfare deals to these destinations in 2020

Dec 12, 2019 • 2 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Bratislava