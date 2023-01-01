The coronations of 19 royals have taken place within three-nave St Martin's Cathedral, alluded to by the 300kg replica crown atop its spire. The interior of this 14th-century Gothic sanctuary has four chapels dedicated to saints and luminaries, a horseback statue of St Martin, and huge rib vaults and stained-glass windows that lift the gaze.

St Martin's was built on the site of an earlier Romanesque church as part of the city's fortified walls, giving it a stocky appearance, reminiscent of a castle. The 85m Gothic tower was formerly a lookout point.

Ninety-odd graves are concealed 6m beneath the church in its crypts.