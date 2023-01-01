The sci-fi silhouette of Bratislava's 'UFO bridge' came at a heavy cost. Period mansions and an old synagogue were sacrificed for the construction of the highway and bridge in 1972. Consequently the sight of this 95m-high modernist marvel, crowned with a flying saucer, is bittersweet for locals.

The bridge's pedestrian walkway is a futuristic route across the Danube River. An elevator rockets up to the bridge's highest point, where there's an observation deck with a bird's-eye panorama.

The observation deck price includes the elevator ride. Access to the viewing platform is 'free' if you eat in the restaurant within the UFO (be warned, it's expensive). Advance reservations are usually necessary.