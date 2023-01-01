Museum of City History

Rove through Bratislava's past in the former town hall. First, scale the tower for a lookout over Bratislava. Then tour the exhibition rooms; loveliest of all, despite the dreary name, is the Hall of the Extended Municipal Council and the Court House, with brightly coloured ceilings, Gothic flourishes and stained glass dating to the 17th century.

Spare some time at the end for the Viticulture Museum beneath, where you can sample regional wines with a lively explanation (from €5).

You'll also see religious art and saintly bones, moodily lit in the vaulted chambers.

There's a joint ticket (adult/child €6/3) that also allows a visit to the Period Rooms Museum.