Of Bratislava's original 13th-century walls, Michael's is the last gate standing. Capped with an onion dome, the gate's tower was rebuilt in baroque style in 1758; step inside to explore a small museum of medieval weaponry. There are superb old-town views from the top.

Included with the entry prices is a visit to the 16th-century Red Crayfish Pharmacy (now a museum) on the same street.