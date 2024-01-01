Monument of the Slovak National Uprising

Bratislava

The central feature of broad Nám SNP is a bronze monument honouring the antifascist revolt for which the square is named. In November 1989 huge crowds assembled here in the days leading up to the fall of the communist regime, and it was also here that Slovaks gathered before the Velvet Divorce from the Czech Republic.

