The central feature of broad Nám SNP is a bronze monument honouring the antifascist revolt for which the square is named. In November 1989 huge crowds assembled here in the days leading up to the fall of the communist regime, and it was also here that Slovaks gathered before the Velvet Divorce from the Czech Republic.
Monument of the Slovak National Uprising
Bratislava
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum
9.52 MILES
The windswept location of this world-class art gallery is as invigorating as the works on display. On a promontory jutting into the Danube, the…
0.18 MILES
The nucleus for Bratislava's history, festivals and chic cafe culture is Hlavné nám (Main Sq). There's architectural finery in almost every direction,…
0.36 MILES
Dedicated to St Elisabeth of Hungary in 1913, the early-20th-century 'Blue Church' is a vision in sapphire and powder-blue. From its undulating arches and…
0.17 MILES
Rove through Bratislava's past in the former town hall. First, scale the tower for a lookout over Bratislava. Then tour the exhibition rooms; loveliest of…
0.48 MILES
Magnificently rebuilt in Renaissance style, Bratislava Castle looks as though it has been transplanted from a children's picture book. Inside is a history…
0.35 MILES
The coronations of 19 royals have taken place within three-nave St Martin's Cathedral, alluded to by the 300kg replica crown atop its spire. The interior…
6.34 MILES
Perched between Slovakia and Austria, rugged Devín Castle makes a popular day trip from Bratislava. From the ramparts there are admirable views of rivers…
18.21 MILES
Nationalpark Donau-Auen is a thin strip of natural flood plain on either side of the Danube, running from Vienna to the Slovak border. Established as a…
Nearby Bratislava attractions
0.14 MILES
The Jesuit Church of the Holy Saviour, just off Hlavné nám, was built in the 17th century. It's worth peeping inside to see the baroque altar.
0.14 MILES
In an original burgher house, a tiny museum gives a glimpse of the unguents and ghoulish cures that would have been offered by the pharmacy that stood…
3. Michael's Gate & Weapons Museum
0.15 MILES
Of Bratislava's original 13th-century walls, Michael's is the last gate standing. Capped with an onion dome, the gate's tower was rebuilt in baroque style…
0.17 MILES
Rove through Bratislava's past in the former town hall. First, scale the tower for a lookout over Bratislava. Then tour the exhibition rooms; loveliest of…
0.17 MILES
Housed in a 1762 building are beautifully restored rooms, dressed in aristocratic styles from the 18th and 19th century. As interesting as the trompe l…
0.18 MILES
The nucleus for Bratislava's history, festivals and chic cafe culture is Hlavné nám (Main Sq). There's architectural finery in almost every direction,…
0.19 MILES
Planted in the heart of Bratislava's most storied square, Roland's Fountain is said to have been erected in 1572 to serve as a public water supply. It's…
0.19 MILES
Napoleon's army besieged Bratislava in 1809. According to local lore, one of his soldiers fell in love with a local girl and stayed in Bratislava. He's…