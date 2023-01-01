Hlavné Námestie

The nucleus for Bratislava's history, festivals and chic cafe culture is Hlavné nám (Main Sq). There's architectural finery in almost every direction, notably the Stará Radnica (Old Town Hall), a complex of attractive 14th- and 15th-century Gothic buildings, and Palugyayov Palác, a neobaroque former palace.

Roland's Fountain, at the square's heart, is thought to have been built in 1572 as a public water supply. According to legend, its statue bows once a year...visible only to the most good-hearted Bratislavans, of course.