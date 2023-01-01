Planted in the heart of Bratislava's most storied square, Roland's Fountain is said to have been erected in 1572 to serve as a public water supply. It's also referred to as Maximilian's Fountain, having been sculpted thanks to financial contributions from the Hungarian king of that name.

According to a local yarn, the fountain's statue of a knight – atop a column more than 10m high – can be seen bowing every New Year's Eve. Conveniently, only those who are Bratislava-born and of impeccable character are able to witness the annual miracle.