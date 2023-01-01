Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum

The windswept location of this world-class art gallery is as invigorating as the works on display. On a promontory jutting into the Danube, the Meulensteen immediately impresses with its outdoor sculpture garden. Inside, the gallery’s floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the water, providing an organic backdrop to mostly contemporary art. Many Slovak and Czech artists are featured, like Viera Kraicová’s bold nudes, end-of-days tableaux by Vincent Hložník, and realist-abstractionist mash-ups by Rudolf Fila. It's 15km south of Bratislava with year-round bus links.

The gallery is the brainchild of Dutch art collector and entrepreneur Gerard Meulensteen, who also conceived of the building's shape: a Roman galley ship, befitting the watery location.

The gallery cafe is relatively expensive, but its views onto reedy wetlands are breathtaking.

Boat trips run from the city centre on weekends from May to October (return tickets are adult/child €16/10, including gallery ticket; see www.lod.sk for details). Otherwise take bus 90 (€1.20) from Nový Most bus stop to Čunovo and walk from the terminus (2.5km). Driving is convenient and gallery parking is free. Taxis cost around €20 each way.