Bratislava's largest borough is interesting to drive through, especially if you're a fan of brutalist architecture; otherwise it's not worthy of a special visit. Around 65% of Bratislava locals live in prefab concrete blocks such as those in this concrete jungle, south of the Danube. As one of Central Europe's largest socialist housing blocks, Petržalka may look forbidding, but the proximity of these blocks to the city (and improved public transport) make them increasingly desirable places to live.