Housed in a grey-painted 18th-century wooden building, this museum contains various exhibits relating to Russia's ubiquitous Pushkin. On display you'll find antique furniture, clothing, books, doodles by the great man himself that evoke local 19th-century scenes, and replica drafts of his poems.
AS Pushkin Museum
Western European Russia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.57 MILES
The oldest monastery complex in Tver Oblast still bustles with religious activity; visitors and pilgrims are welcome. The adjoining museum has exhibits on…
All-Russian Museum of History and Ethnography
0.51 MILES
Worthwhile museum covering the history of the region with some great dioramas of a living room and a picnic in a forest. Other displays include frescoes,…
Goldwork Embroidery Museum and Factory
1.08 MILES
Torzhok is famous for its stunning gold-wire embroidery, found in artwork, insignia and royal clothing. There are exquisite displays at this museum,…
0.45 MILES
Perched on a hill near the Borisoglebsky Monastery, this sky-blue-domed beauty has a stunningly decorated interior.
Nearby Western European Russia attractions
0.45 MILES
Perched on a hill near the Borisoglebsky Monastery, this sky-blue-domed beauty has a stunningly decorated interior.
2. All-Russian Museum of History and Ethnography
0.51 MILES
Worthwhile museum covering the history of the region with some great dioramas of a living room and a picnic in a forest. Other displays include frescoes,…
0.57 MILES
The oldest monastery complex in Tver Oblast still bustles with religious activity; visitors and pilgrims are welcome. The adjoining museum has exhibits on…
4. Goldwork Embroidery Museum and Factory
1.08 MILES
Torzhok is famous for its stunning gold-wire embroidery, found in artwork, insignia and royal clothing. There are exquisite displays at this museum,…