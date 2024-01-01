The small stone St George’s Church is only open May to October in order to protect the remains of the delicate 12th-century frescoes still visible on its walls.
St George’s Church
Towards the southern end of the village, and with an excellent view along the river, the 7m-thick walls and stout towers of this fortress are slowly being…
This attractive walled complex dates to the 12th century and is still in the process of being rebuilt following its decommissioning during the Soviet…
Svyato-Uspensky Devichy Monastery
The women's monastery on the main road in Staraya Ladoga is a remarkably atmospheric place to wander. The small brick church, with its 900-year-old…
Historical-Architectural & Archaeological Museum
Displays an interesting retrospective of the area’s history, including a scale model of how the fortress once looked and items found on archaeological…
Marking the north end of the village, this green onion-domed church dates from 1695 and is pretty as a picture, with a colourful iconostasis and frescoes.
