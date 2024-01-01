St George’s Church

Around St Petersburg

The small stone St George’s Church is only open May to October in order to protect the remains of the delicate 12th-century frescoes still visible on its walls.

  • Staraya Ladoga Fortress

    Staraya Ladoga Fortress

    0.03 MILES

    Towards the southern end of the village, and with an excellent view along the river, the 7m-thick walls and stout towers of this fortress are slowly being…

  • Nikolsky Monastery

    Nikolsky Monastery

    0.38 MILES

    This attractive walled complex dates to the 12th century and is still in the process of being rebuilt following its decommissioning during the Soviet…

  • Svyato-Uspensky Devichy Monastery

    Svyato-Uspensky Devichy Monastery

    0.38 MILES

    The women's monastery on the main road in Staraya Ladoga is a remarkably atmospheric place to wander. The small brick church, with its 900-year-old…

  • Church of John the Baptist

    Church of John the Baptist

    0.67 MILES

    Marking the north end of the village, this green onion-domed church dates from 1695 and is pretty as a picture, with a colourful iconostasis and frescoes.

