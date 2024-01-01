House-Museum of 19th- & 20th-Century History

Western Siberia

LoginSave

This museum contains artefacts from Tyumen’s past and is housed in the city’s finest carved cottage. The best way to experience the museum is by taking one of the museum guides whose stories will really bring the place alive. However, most guides only speak Russian or a smattering of English.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Trinity Cathedral in Tyumen, Russia

    Trinity Monastery

    0.97 MILES

    Riverside Trinity Monastery is undoubtedly Tyumen’s most appealing architectural complex. Its kremlin-style crenellated outer wall is pierced by a single…

  • Riverside Promenade

    Riverside Promenade

    0.7 MILES

    Tyumen's sleek riverside promenade runs northwest from the centre almost all the way to Trinity Monastery. The promenade offers great views of the…

  • Fine Arts Museum

    Fine Arts Museum

    0.85 MILES

    The Fine Arts Museum has several rotating and permanent exhibits ranging from ornate window frames saved from the city’s old wooden houses to tiny,…

  • Selskhoz Academy

    Selskhoz Academy

    0.11 MILES

    The blue Selskhoz Academy is a brick mansion that was originally a school museum. Its biggest claim to fame is being the hiding spot for Lenin during WWII…

  • City Park

    City Park

    0.52 MILES

    Take a stroll in the City Park (Svetnoi Bulvar) with all the students, new mums and roller skaters. If you get peckish, grab a snack from one of the many…

  • Civil War Monument

    Civil War Monument

    0.04 MILES

    To the right of Selskhoz Academy (Сельсхоз Академия), this monument is dedicated to locals who died during battles against the Western-backed White Army…

  • Znamensky Cathedral

    Znamensky Cathedral

    0.12 MILES

    With its voluptuously curved baroque towers, the 1786 Znamensky Cathedral is the most memorable of a dozen ‘old’ churches that have recently come back to…

  • WWII Monument

    WWII Monument

    0.43 MILES

    This unusual WWII monument features a Soviet woman piercing the heart of a winged reptilian creature. The embodiment of evil, we assume.

View more attractions

Nearby Western Siberia attractions

1. Civil War Monument

0.04 MILES

To the right of Selskhoz Academy (Сельсхоз Академия), this monument is dedicated to locals who died during battles against the Western-backed White Army…

2. Selskhoz Academy

0.11 MILES

The blue Selskhoz Academy is a brick mansion that was originally a school museum. Its biggest claim to fame is being the hiding spot for Lenin during WWII…

3. Znamensky Cathedral

0.12 MILES

With its voluptuously curved baroque towers, the 1786 Znamensky Cathedral is the most memorable of a dozen ‘old’ churches that have recently come back to…

4. Archangel Mikhail Church

0.13 MILES

The attractive Archangel Mikhail Church sits at the top of a hill just off ul Lenina. Follow ul Turgeneva southwest behind the church to a network of back…

5. Saviour’s Church

0.23 MILES

Saviour’s Church is pretty enough, but unfortunately it's hardly in a peaceful location.

6. WWII Monument

0.43 MILES

This unusual WWII monument features a Soviet woman piercing the heart of a winged reptilian creature. The embodiment of evil, we assume.

7. Lovers Bridge

0.45 MILES

Lovers Bridge is a local landmark covered in appropriately romantic graffiti and a ridiculous amount of padlocks symbolising ever lasting love…

8. City Park

0.52 MILES

Take a stroll in the City Park (Svetnoi Bulvar) with all the students, new mums and roller skaters. If you get peckish, grab a snack from one of the many…