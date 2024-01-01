Russian-German House

Tomsk

LoginSave

The spired, bright-turquoise Russian-German House (1904) is among several grand wooden mansions along ul Krasnoarmeyskaya.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Memorial Museum

    Memorial Museum

    0.7 MILES

    The gloomy basement of this former NKVD (proto-KGB) building is now a museum dedicated to the unspeakable horrors that took place here. Look out for the…

  • University & Siberian Botanical Gardens

    University & Siberian Botanical Gardens

    0.69 MILES

    The classically colonnaded main buildings of the university lie in resplendently leafy grounds, giving Tomsk the sobriquet ‘Oxford of Siberia’. Most of…

  • Ploshchad Lenina

    Ploshchad Lenina

    1.31 MILES

    Central pl Lenina isn’t really a square so much as a jumbled collection of beautifully restored historic buildings interspersed with banal Soviet concrete…

  • Tomsk Regional Museum

    Tomsk Regional Museum

    0.71 MILES

    Housed in the splendid Atashev Palace, this modest museum has a 2500-year-old bear amulet and an interesting exhibit on the Great Tea Trail. But it's the…

  • Resurrection Hill

    Resurrection Hill

    1.4 MILES

    This dimple-sized hill was the location of Tomsk’s original fortress, and the replica of its central wooden spasskaya bashnya (savior's tower), which…

  • Tomsk Historical Museum

    Tomsk Historical Museum

    1.38 MILES

    Up on Resurrection Hill, this museum's moderately interesting collection of old artefacts, clothing and recreations of old homes is well-presented, with…

  • Chekhov Statue

    Chekhov Statue

    1.34 MILES

    On the riverbank, this cheeky Chekhov statue was sculpted in bronze for the 400th anniversary of the city’s founding. Rubbing its well-polished nose is…

  • WWII Memorial

    WWII Memorial

    1.26 MILES

    A Tomsk landmark, this moving mother-and-son monument is at the very southern end of pr Lenina. The beautiful birch-tree park (Лагерный сад) here is a…

View more attractions

Nearby Tomsk attractions

1. Peacock House

0.06 MILES

The fan-gabled Peacock House (early 20th century) is a classic landmark.

2. Dragon House

0.18 MILES

Grand wooden mansions stand along ul Krasnoarmeyskaya including the late-19th-cenury Dragon House which is home to a clinic and a couple of dragons.

3. University & Siberian Botanical Gardens

0.69 MILES

The classically colonnaded main buildings of the university lie in resplendently leafy grounds, giving Tomsk the sobriquet ‘Oxford of Siberia’. Most of…

4. Memorial Museum

0.7 MILES

The gloomy basement of this former NKVD (proto-KGB) building is now a museum dedicated to the unspeakable horrors that took place here. Look out for the…

5. Tomsk Regional Museum

0.71 MILES

Housed in the splendid Atashev Palace, this modest museum has a 2500-year-old bear amulet and an interesting exhibit on the Great Tea Trail. But it's the…

6. Prospekt Lenina 56

0.88 MILES

This lovely old house marks the start of a street that's home to a number of attractive wooden buildings.

7. Red Mosque

0.96 MILES

This modest mosque, dating from 1904, was used as a vodka factory by the atheist Soviets, but was reopened to worshippers in 1997.

8. Tomsk Art Museum

1.1 MILES

Well worth popping into for its wide range of permanent and temporary exhibits. The highlight is the collection of 19th- and early 20th-century Russian…