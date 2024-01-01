Pay a visit to this unique museum for a look at Yakutia's rich mineral wealth combined with fine craft traditions. You'll see exquisite carvings in mammoth tusks, tiny sculptures adorned with precious stones and a radiant 11-carat diamond. Admission is by 40-minute guided tour, which departs on the hour (except 1pm).
Treasury of the Sakha Republic
Yakutsk
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.83 MILES
At Permafrost Kingdom, two neon-lit tunnels burrowed into a permanently frozen hill have been filled with dozens of fabulous, never-melting ice sculptures…
27.57 MILES
This popular zoo is some distance from Yakutsk, but it's well worth the trouble of getting out here if you're interested in the fascinatingly hardy fauna…
Yakutsk Regional History Museum
0.54 MILES
A good place to delve deeper into Sakha culture, the Regional History Museum contains local minerals, information on the region’s first Russian settlers…
0.1 MILES
If time is limited, don't miss this excellent museum, with Sakha-themed exhibits covering local craftmaking traditions (mammoth tusk carvings, reindeer…
0.14 MILES
This mid-19th-century church with gorgeous golden domes in Yakutsk's old town is the city's most attractive.
Archaeology & Ethnography Museum
1.1 MILES
These two separately run museums are in the same building; sadly, neither enjoys the luxury of signage in English. On the bottom three floors you'll find…
0.77 MILES
Khomus (Jew’s harps) play a big part in Sakha culture. Concerts occur year-round, when performers imitate natural sounds such as a horse neighing. The…
2.73 MILES
True permafrost nerds might check out the Permafrost Institute, about 2km west of the city centre. It has a lab that stays a constant –6°C, but high…
Nearby Yakutsk attractions
0.1 MILES
If time is limited, don't miss this excellent museum, with Sakha-themed exhibits covering local craftmaking traditions (mammoth tusk carvings, reindeer…
0.14 MILES
This mid-19th-century church with gorgeous golden domes in Yakutsk's old town is the city's most attractive.
0.19 MILES
Vlad Ilych still stands on Yakutsk's main square doing a particularly directional pose.
0.21 MILES
This rather brash gold-plated pillar in the old town honours Cossack explorer and founder of Yakutsk, Pyotr Beketov.
5. Yakutsk Regional History Museum
0.54 MILES
A good place to delve deeper into Sakha culture, the Regional History Museum contains local minerals, information on the region’s first Russian settlers…
0.77 MILES
Khomus (Jew’s harps) play a big part in Sakha culture. Concerts occur year-round, when performers imitate natural sounds such as a horse neighing. The…
1.1 MILES
Despite its rather exciting-sounding name, this one-room museum is rather a let-down due to its total lack of signage in English. On the plus side, there…
8. Archaeology & Ethnography Museum
1.1 MILES
These two separately run museums are in the same building; sadly, neither enjoys the luxury of signage in English. On the bottom three floors you'll find…