Yakutsk

Yakutsk, birds view at dusk. Friendship square

Shutterstock / Viktor Gabyshev

Overview

Remote yet booming Yakutsk stands on stilts (the shifting permafrost causes buildings to collapse otherwise) and has its water and gas delivered in giant overground pipes, the surreal, entangled sight of which might be its most enduring image to visitors.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Yakutsk, Russia - CIRCA 2017: The scenery inside Permafrost Kingdom, a tourist attraction in Yakutsk, Sakha Republic, Russia. It is an underground cave with a lot of ice statues and sculptures.

    Permafrost Kingdom

    Yakutsk

    At Permafrost Kingdom, two neon-lit tunnels burrowed into a permanently frozen hill have been filled with dozens of fabulous, never-melting ice sculptures…

  • Druzhba Park Reserve

    Druzhba Park Reserve

    Yakutsk

    This park, on the site of the original hunting settlement that later became Yakutsk, contains a series of excellently preserved historic buildings that…

  • Orto Doidu

    Orto Doidu

    Yakutsk

    This popular zoo is some distance from Yakutsk, but it's well worth the trouble of getting out here if you're interested in the fascinatingly hardy fauna…

  • Archaeology & Ethnography Museum

    Archaeology & Ethnography Museum

    Yakutsk

    These two separately run museums are in the same building; sadly, neither enjoys the luxury of signage in English. On the bottom three floors you'll find…

  • Yakutsk Regional History Museum

    Yakutsk Regional History Museum

    Yakutsk

    A good place to delve deeper into Sakha culture, the Regional History Museum contains local minerals, information on the region’s first Russian settlers…

  • National Art Museum

    National Art Museum

    Yakutsk

    If time is limited, don't miss this excellent museum, with Sakha-themed exhibits covering local craftmaking traditions (mammoth tusk carvings, reindeer…

  • Khomus Museum

    Khomus Museum

    Yakutsk

    Khomus (Jew’s harps) play a big part in Sakha culture. Concerts occur year-round, when performers imitate natural sounds such as a horse neighing. The…

  • Treasury of the Sakha Republic

    Treasury of the Sakha Republic

    Yakutsk

    Pay a visit to this unique museum for a look at Yakutia's rich mineral wealth combined with fine craft traditions. You'll see exquisite carvings in…

Articles

Latest stories from Yakutsk

Valley of Geysers - world heritage site with steam rising from the mountain.

Wildlife & Nature

Russian Far East: top 10 experiences

Aug 10, 2018 • 6 min read

