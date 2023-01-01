Druzhba Park Reserve

This park, on the site of the original hunting settlement that later became Yakutsk, contains a series of excellently preserved historic buildings that date from as early as the 17th century, which serve to document the incremental influence of Russian culture on the indigenous peoples. There's a church, a summer yurt, a copy of Peter Beketov's boat and a number of interesting exhibits documenting the traditional lives of the Yakuts, Evenki, Chukchis and other peoples native to the Far East.