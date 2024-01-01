Showcases the settlement of the Kola peninsula, the history of science in the region and the culture of Kola's indigenous population – the Sami.
North-Russian Exploration Museum
Kola Peninsula
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Abandonded Soviet Train Station
7.77 MILES
This colossal Soviet-era train station stands abandoned and half-forgotten amid the harsh Arctic landscape. The two-platform station, which once took…
8.44 MILES
Every November, ice sculptors from all over the region make their way to Kirovsk to chisel the snowy halls and tunnels of the Snow Village into existence,…
0.14 MILES
This museum has over 900 types of minerals and ores, many of them rare and unique. Entry is by an appointment made in advance; friendly academics speak…
Polar-Alpine Botanical Gardens
8.7 MILES
Russia’s vast, northernmost botanical gardens and its special hothouses nurturing tropical plants can only be accessed on one of three tours offered daily…
7.49 MILES
Everything from classical concerts to Miss Kirovsk pageants are held in this impressive, becolumned, lemon-yellow building.
0.16 MILES
Features ores, rocks and minerals of the Kola Peninsula; it's best to arrange a guided tour in advance. Labelled mineral fragments are sold here as…
Nearby Kola Peninsula attractions
