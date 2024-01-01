Triumphal Arch

Arbat & Khamovniki

Just east of Park Pobedy, the Triumphal Arch celebrates the defeat of Napoleon in 1812. The original arch was demolished at its site in front of the Belorusskaya metro station during the 1930s and reconstructed here in a fit of post-WWII public spirit.

