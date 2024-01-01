Just east of Bran Castle, this museum displays original items found in the castle, with open-air displays of traditional architectural styles of the region.
Bran Village Museum
Transylvania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.62 MILES
Over 40 years, dozens of builders, artists and wood-carvers brought Peleş Castle into existence. The neo-Renaissance masterpiece was commissioned by…
29.74 MILES
Encircled by a moat fringed with willow trees, Făgăraş Citadel is an impressively intact fortification from medieval Transylvania. The oldest part of this…
0.14 MILES
Rising above the town on a rocky promontory, Bran Castle holds visitors in thrall. An entire industry has sprouted around describing it as ‘Dracula’s…
5.46 MILES
Not enough time to join a bear hide excursion to see these impressive carnivores lumbering through their natural habitat? Libearty Sanctuary is the next…
7.05 MILES
Commonly paired with Bran Castle on day trips from Braşov, Râşnov Fortress might just be the more enchanting of the two. The medieval citadel, built by…
13.68 MILES
Romania’s largest Gothic church rises triumphantly over Braşov’s old town. Built between 1385 and 1477, this German Lutheran church was named for its…
13.46 MILES
It’s hard to believe that Carol I’s nephew Ferdinand (1865–1927) could have been unsatisfied with lavish Peleş Castle; nonetheless, Pelişor Palace was…
13.2 MILES
With forested hills rising behind its prickly Gothic spires, St Nicholas’ Cathedral is one of Braşov's most spectacular views. First built in wood in 1392…
Nearby Transylvania attractions
0.14 MILES
Rising above the town on a rocky promontory, Bran Castle holds visitors in thrall. An entire industry has sprouted around describing it as ‘Dracula’s…
5.46 MILES
Not enough time to join a bear hide excursion to see these impressive carnivores lumbering through their natural habitat? Libearty Sanctuary is the next…
7.05 MILES
Commonly paired with Bran Castle on day trips from Braşov, Râşnov Fortress might just be the more enchanting of the two. The medieval citadel, built by…
7.17 MILES
Hiking shelter.
9.02 MILES
Cave monastery used as a spiritual retreat since the 15th century.
10.36 MILES
This ornate church shaped like a witch's hat, built in Maramureş style entirely out of wood, has a stunning mountain backdrop.
12.28 MILES
Access this simple hiking shelter by the cable cars from Sinaia.
12.33 MILES
Hiking shelter.