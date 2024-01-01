Inside 17th-century Dosoftei House is a small literary museum holding some of the oldest printed books in Romanian, dating back several centuries. Dosoftei was Moldavia's metropolitan ruler between 1670 and 1686, and printed the first Romanian-language church liturgy in 1679. Unfortunately, there's little English text to explain things.
