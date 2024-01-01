Museu do Traje

Viana do Castelo

This attractive museum houses the traditional wear used for farming, fishing and seaweed harvesting in centuries past. You’ll see costumes worn during the Romaria de Nossa Senhora d’Agonia, and cool antique looms. The then-and-now mural-sized photos on the 2nd floor are pretty special, too.

