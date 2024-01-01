St Mary's Church

Originally consecrated in 1411, St Mary's is one of Warsaw's few surviving examples of Gothic architecture. Over the centuries it has been demolished and rebuilt several times. Its characteristic bell tower (a 1518 addition to the church) can be seen in many old paintings of the city, including ones by the Polish Canaletto, Bernardo Bellotto.
