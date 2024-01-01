White Pavilion

Warsaw

No relation to its Washington namesake, this pavilion was erected in 1774 as a temporary residence until Łazienki Park's palace was finished. It was closed for renovations at the time of research, but when it reopens you will be able to see exhibitions of pieces from the Royal Collection of Prints.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wilanow Palace, summer residence of King John III Sobieski (17th century), Wilanow, Warsaw, Poland

    Wilanów Palace

    4.27 MILES

    Warsaw’s top palace, 10km south of the city centre, was commissioned by King Jan III Sobieski in 1677. It has changed hands several times over the…

  • Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw

    Palace of Culture & Science

    1.58 MILES

    For over 60 years this socialist realist palace has dominated central Warsaw. A ‘gift of friendship’ from the Soviet Union, it was completed in 1955 and…

  • Castle Square in Warsaw

    Royal Castle

    2.36 MILES

    This remarkable copy of the original castle blown up by the Germans in WWII is filled with authentic period furniture and original works of art…

  • Memorial, Warsaw Uprising.

    Warsaw Rising Museum

    2.44 MILES

    This exceptional museum, housed in a former tram power station and its surrounding grounds, traces the history of the city's heroic but doomed uprising…

  • Copernicus Science Centre

    Copernicus Science Centre

    1.85 MILES

    The fully interactive, push-the-buttons-and-see-what-happens Copernicus Science Centre pulls off that tricky feat of being both hugely fun and educational…

  • Monument of Frederick Chopin

    Łazienki Park

    0.1 MILES

    Pronounced wah-zhen-kee, this beautiful park includes manicured gardens, an ornamental lake, wooded glades and strutting peacocks. Once a hunting ground,…

  • Muzeum Fryderika Chopin

    Fryderyk Chopin Museum

    1.51 MILES

    This multimedia museum within the baroque Ostrogski Palace showcases the work of Poland’s most famous composer. You’re encouraged to take your time…

View more attractions

Nearby Warsaw attractions

1. Łazienki Park

0.1 MILES

Pronounced wah-zhen-kee, this beautiful park includes manicured gardens, an ornamental lake, wooded glades and strutting peacocks. Once a hunting ground,…

2. Old Orangery

0.11 MILES

This elegant structure, completed in 1788, once sheltered exotic trees in winter. It now houses a gallery featuring an impressive selection of sculpture…

3. Palace on the Isle

0.18 MILES

Łazienki Park's centrepiece is a delightful neoclassical palace, the former residence of King Stanisław August Poniatowski, which stands on an island in…

4. Chopin Monument

0.19 MILES

Designed in 1907 by Wacław Szymanowski, this fabulous art nouveau bronze statue wasn't erected until 1926. Such was its symbolic power to Poles that it…

5. Botanical Gardens

0.22 MILES

Founded in 1818, the Botanic Gardens covers 22.5 hectares in the northwest corner of Łazienki Park and contain a diverse collection of species ranging…

6. Amphitheatre

0.22 MILES

Łazienki Park's mock-ruined amphitheatre was built in 1790 and is modelled on the Roman open-air theatre at Herculaneum, Italy. The stage, set on an islet…

7. Belvedere Palace

0.23 MILES

This 18th-century palace served as the official residence of Marshal Józef Piłsudski (from 1926 to 1935) and Polish presidents from 1945 to 1952 and 1989…

8. Myślewicki Palace

0.29 MILES

Fully renovated in 2018, this compact and semi-circular-shaped palace was designed by Domenico Merlini in 1774. The interiors preserve the decor from the…