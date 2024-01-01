White Pavilion

No relation to its Washington namesake, this pavilion was erected in 1774 as a temporary residence until Łazienki Park's palace was finished. It was closed for renovations at the time of research, but when it reopens you will be able to see exhibitions of pieces from the Royal Collection of Prints.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.27 MILES
Warsaw’s top palace, 10km south of the city centre, was commissioned by King Jan III Sobieski in 1677. It has changed hands several times over the…
1.58 MILES
For over 60 years this socialist realist palace has dominated central Warsaw. A ‘gift of friendship’ from the Soviet Union, it was completed in 1955 and…
2.36 MILES
This remarkable copy of the original castle blown up by the Germans in WWII is filled with authentic period furniture and original works of art…
2.44 MILES
This exceptional museum, housed in a former tram power station and its surrounding grounds, traces the history of the city's heroic but doomed uprising…
POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews
2.87 MILES
Housed in one of Warsaw's best examples of contemporary architecture, this award-winning museum documents 1000 years of Jewish history in Poland. The…
1.85 MILES
The fully interactive, push-the-buttons-and-see-what-happens Copernicus Science Centre pulls off that tricky feat of being both hugely fun and educational…
0.1 MILES
Pronounced wah-zhen-kee, this beautiful park includes manicured gardens, an ornamental lake, wooded glades and strutting peacocks. Once a hunting ground,…
1.51 MILES
This multimedia museum within the baroque Ostrogski Palace showcases the work of Poland’s most famous composer. You’re encouraged to take your time…
Nearby Warsaw attractions
0.11 MILES
This elegant structure, completed in 1788, once sheltered exotic trees in winter. It now houses a gallery featuring an impressive selection of sculpture…
0.18 MILES
Łazienki Park's centrepiece is a delightful neoclassical palace, the former residence of King Stanisław August Poniatowski, which stands on an island in…
0.19 MILES
Designed in 1907 by Wacław Szymanowski, this fabulous art nouveau bronze statue wasn't erected until 1926. Such was its symbolic power to Poles that it…
0.22 MILES
Founded in 1818, the Botanic Gardens covers 22.5 hectares in the northwest corner of Łazienki Park and contain a diverse collection of species ranging…
0.22 MILES
Łazienki Park's mock-ruined amphitheatre was built in 1790 and is modelled on the Roman open-air theatre at Herculaneum, Italy. The stage, set on an islet…
0.23 MILES
This 18th-century palace served as the official residence of Marshal Józef Piłsudski (from 1926 to 1935) and Polish presidents from 1945 to 1952 and 1989…
0.29 MILES
Fully renovated in 2018, this compact and semi-circular-shaped palace was designed by Domenico Merlini in 1774. The interiors preserve the decor from the…