Old Trades Museum

Lower Silesia

Housed in Świdnica's town hall, this institution contains reconstructions of an old tavern – Świdnica was always famous for its beer – along with a pharmacy and shop, and a collection of historical scales and balances. Guided tours (30zł) lasting 45 minutes can be prearranged.

