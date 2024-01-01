Housed in Świdnica's town hall, this institution contains reconstructions of an old tavern – Świdnica was always famous for its beer – along with a pharmacy and shop, and a collection of historical scales and balances. Guided tours (30zł) lasting 45 minutes can be prearranged.
Old Trades Museum
Lower Silesia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.53 MILES
This impossibly photogenic castle, the largest in Silesia, commands a thickly wooded prominence in Książ. Following the destruction of an earlier…
28.77 MILES
This mighty fortification, begun under Austrian rule in the mid-17th century on the site of former strongholds dating to the 10th century, was extended…
26.81 MILES
The Góry Stołowe (goo-ri sto-wo-veh; Table Mountains) are among the most spectacular ranges of the Sudetes, as they’re topped by a plateau punctuated by…
0.33 MILES
This magnificent building, the largest baroque timber church in Europe, was erected between 1656 and 1657 in just 10 months. The builders were not trying…
29.11 MILES
You can’t miss this macabre chapel in the Church of St Bartholomew’s grounds at Czermna, 2km north of Kudowa’s town centre. The length of its walls and…
28.96 MILES
This interesting set of tunnels dates in parts to the 13th century. The 600m route, enlivened by audiovisual exhibits, links cellars, warehouses for…
29.67 MILES
Also known as Passage, this arresting sculpture depicts seven bronze pedestrians literally being swallowed by the pavement, only to re-emerge on the other…
9.84 MILES
Some 34km southwest of Wrocław, the solitary forested cone of Mt Ślęża rises to 718m above the surrounding open plain. It was one of the holy places of an…
Nearby Lower Silesia attractions
0.01 MILES
The Old Town’s market square contains a bit of every architectural style – from baroque to postwar concrete structures – the cumulative effect of…
0.02 MILES
This yellow building dates from the 1710s, though its white tower was built in 2012. The original tower collapsed in 1967; it took over four decades to…
3. Church of SS Stanislaus and Wenceslas
0.25 MILES
East of the Rynek, this massive Gothic stone building has a facade adorned with four elegant 15th-century doorways and an 18m-high window (the stained…
0.33 MILES
This magnificent building, the largest baroque timber church in Europe, was erected between 1656 and 1657 in just 10 months. The builders were not trying…
8.23 MILES
A five-minute walk east of Książ Castle is the National Stallion Depot, housed in what were once the castle's stables. It offers 45-minute horse riding…
8.53 MILES
This impossibly photogenic castle, the largest in Silesia, commands a thickly wooded prominence in Książ. Following the destruction of an earlier…
9.84 MILES
Some 34km southwest of Wrocław, the solitary forested cone of Mt Ślęża rises to 718m above the surrounding open plain. It was one of the holy places of an…
26.81 MILES
The Góry Stołowe (goo-ri sto-wo-veh; Table Mountains) are among the most spectacular ranges of the Sudetes, as they’re topped by a plateau punctuated by…