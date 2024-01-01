In the middle of Quezon Memorial Circle rises this 36m towering art-deco monument topped by three angels above the mausoleum of former president Manuel Quezon. Under the shrine is a history museum (free admission) dedicated to the second Philippines president and his pivotal time in office (1935 to 1944).
Quezon Memorial Shrine
Manila
