Quezon Memorial Shrine

Manila

In the middle of Quezon Memorial Circle rises this 36m towering art-deco monument topped by three angels above the mausoleum of former president Manuel Quezon. Under the shrine is a history museum (free admission) dedicated to the second Philippines president and his pivotal time in office (1935 to 1944).

