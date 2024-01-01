Museo de Baler

A basic museum that tells the history of Aurora Province, mostly via photos of the life of former First Lady Dona Aurora who was born in Baler; she gave name to the region and is held responsible for the right of women to vote in the Philippines. A museum ticket also gives you access to Dona Aurora's childhood home across the street.
